Health Tip: Get Your Family Moving

(HealthDay News) -- Everybody needs the right amount of exercise, but it may be difficult for you and family members to fit physical activity into a busy schedule.

The U.S. National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute suggests:

  • Identify common free time that you could use for family activity.
  • Schedule exercise after dinner with family, or on weekends.
  • Stay motivated by joining an exercise group, or by signing your kids up for community sports.
  • Plan on activities that don't depend on good weather, such as indoor cycling, indoor swimming, stair climbing, rope skipping, mall walking, dancing, or active games that you can play indoors.

