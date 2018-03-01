Health Tip: Get Your Family Moving

(HealthDay News) -- Everybody needs the right amount of exercise, but it may be difficult for you and family members to fit physical activity into a busy schedule.

The U.S. National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute suggests:

Identify common free time that you could use for family activity.

Schedule exercise after dinner with family, or on weekends.

Stay motivated by joining an exercise group, or by signing your kids up for community sports.

Plan on activities that don't depend on good weather, such as indoor cycling, indoor swimming, stair climbing, rope skipping, mall walking, dancing, or active games that you can play indoors.



