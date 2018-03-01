home / healthy kids center / healthy kids a-z list / health tip: ways to bond with baby article

Health Tip: Ways to Bond With Baby

(HealthDay News) -- Early encounters between parents and a newborn help the infant feel more secure. The time it takes to bond varies from a few hours to a few weeks.

Latest Healthy Kids News

The U.S. National Library of Medicine suggests how to promote bonding between you and baby:

  • If you chose to breast-feed, your baby will identify with your smell and touch during feedings.
  • If you bottle feed, your baby can become acquainted with your smell and touch, as well.
  • Hold baby skin-to-skin when you can.
  • Make eye contact with baby.
  • Respond to baby when he or she cries.
  • Play with baby.
  • Talk, read and sing to baby to help him or her become acquainted with the sound of your voice.

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to MedicineNet's Pregnancy & Newborns Newsletter

By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.

From WebMD Logo

Parenting and Newborn Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Related Article

Popular Collections

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors