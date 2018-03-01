Health Tip: Ways to Bond With Baby

(HealthDay News) -- Early encounters between parents and a newborn help the infant feel more secure. The time it takes to bond varies from a few hours to a few weeks.
The U.S. National Library of Medicine suggests how to promote bonding between you and baby:
- If you chose to breast-feed, your baby will identify with your smell and touch during feedings.
- If you bottle feed, your baby can become acquainted with your smell and touch, as well.
- Hold baby skin-to-skin when you can.
- Make eye contact with baby.
- Respond to baby when he or she cries.
- Play with baby.
- Talk, read and sing to baby to help him or her become acquainted with the sound of your voice.
