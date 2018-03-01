Health Tip: Ways to Bond With Baby

(HealthDay News) -- Early encounters between parents and a newborn help the infant feel more secure. The time it takes to bond varies from a few hours to a few weeks.

The U.S. National Library of Medicine suggests how to promote bonding between you and baby:

If you chose to breast-feed, your baby will identify with your smell and touch during feedings.

If you bottle feed, your baby can become acquainted with your smell and touch, as well.

Hold baby skin-to-skin when you can.

Make eye contact with baby.

Respond to baby when he or she cries.

Play with baby.

Talk, read and sing to baby to help him or her become acquainted with the sound of your voice.



Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.