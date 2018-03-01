home / health & living center / prevention & wellness a-z list / make your doctor's appointment successful article

Health Tip: Make Your Doctor's Appointment Successful

(HealthDay News) -- Preparing for a doctor's appointment doesn't have to be an undue burden.

Latest Prevention & Wellness News

The U.S. National Institute on Aging suggests how to make the most of your time at the doctor's office:

  • Do not lie to your doctor when he or she asks about your diet, exercise plan or alcohol use.
  • Come up with a few important questions to ask the doctor.
  • Describe any medical issue clearly and succinctly, since the doctor may be on a very tight schedule.
  • Share your feelings about the appointment with your doctor. Let him or her know if you feel rushed, worried or uncomfortable
  • Accept that your doctor may not be able to answer every question immediately.

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

