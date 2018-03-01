Health Tip: Make Your Doctor's Appointment Successful

(HealthDay News) -- Preparing for a doctor's appointment doesn't have to be an undue burden.
Latest Prevention & Wellness News
The U.S. National Institute on Aging suggests how to make the most of your time at the doctor's office:
- Do not lie to your doctor when he or she asks about your diet, exercise plan or alcohol use.
- Come up with a few important questions to ask the doctor.
- Describe any medical issue clearly and succinctly, since the doctor may be on a very tight schedule.
- Share your feelings about the appointment with your doctor. Let him or her know if you feel rushed, worried or uncomfortable
- Accept that your doctor may not be able to answer every question immediately.
Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to MedicineNet's General Health Newsletter
By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.