Health Tip: Keep Your Pet Safe

(HealthDay News) -- Your home is chock full of things that could harm your pet. The U.S. Food and Drug Association urges pet owners to avoid exposing Fluffy or Fido to:
- Unprotected treats -- If pets eat too many treats at once, they may become difficult to digest. Moreover, unchewed treats can get stuck in the windpipe, stomach or intestines, particularly in smaller animals.
- Ribbons -- While they may be fun to play with, ribbons can lodge in the stomach or intestines.
- Plants -- Certain plants are toxic and others can irritate an animal's stomach. This can lead to diarrhea and vomiting.
- Table scraps -- Pet food is formulated for a pet's nutritional needs, while people food isn't. Table scraps also may be high in fat.
- Chocolate -- This is toxic to a dog or cat.
Latest Pet Health News
Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to MedicineNet's General Health Newsletter
By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.