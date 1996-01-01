Health Tip: No Screens Before Going to Bed

(HealthDay News) -- Using a TV, computer or smartphone just before bed is a bad idea.

These and similar gadgets emit blue light, which can harm sleep quality, the National Sleep Foundation says.

Studies show blue light delays release of sleep-inducingmelatonin and resets the body's internal clock to a later time.

This can leave parents with children who have given themselves "a mini case of jet lag," the foundation says.

Normally, the body's pineal gland releases melatonin in the hours leading up to bed. But with exposure to blue light, it becomes more difficult to fall asleep.

The foundation suggests setting a digital curfew for your children an hour or two before bedtime.



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.