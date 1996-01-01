home / cancer center / cancer a-z list / health tip: schooling while managing cancer article

Health Tip: Schooling While Managing Cancer

(HealthDay News) -- Homework may not be the number one priority when your child is being treated for cancer.

But school shouldn't be forgotten. Many children with cancer consider school and spending time with other kids as a sign of normalcy, the American Cancer Society says.

The society offers these suggestions for keeping up with school during treatment:

  • Request home instruction for your child. In many cases, this can be provided by a public school at no cost to the family.
  • Your child can attend a hospital-based or clinic-based school.
  • If it's medically safe and the child feels well enough, the child can continue to attend regular school during treatment.

