Health Tip: Kids and Window Blinds

(HealthDay News) -- Window blind cords are potential choking and safety hazards for young children.

Nearly 17,000 children under age 6 were treated in U.S. emergency rooms for window blind-related injuries from 1990 through 2015, data published recently in the journal Pediatrics found.

The American Academy of Pediatrics offers these suggestions to help keep kids safer:

Blinds with cords should be replaced with cordless blinds, blinds with inaccessible cords, or other types of cordless window coverings, such as interior window shutters, draperies or curtains.

Retrofit kits to eliminate cord hazards also can be installed.

Cribs, beds, couches and other furniture should be placed far from window blinds, so kids are kept away from the blinds.



