Health Tip: Kids and Window Blinds

(HealthDay News) -- Window blind cords are potential choking and safety hazards for young children.

Nearly 17,000 children under age 6 were treated in U.S. emergency rooms for window blind-related injuries from 1990 through 2015, data published recently in the journal Pediatrics found.

The American Academy of Pediatrics offers these suggestions to help keep kids safer:

  • Blinds with cords should be replaced with cordless blinds, blinds with inaccessible cords, or other types of cordless window coverings, such as interior window shutters, draperies or curtains.
  • Retrofit kits to eliminate cord hazards also can be installed.
  • Cribs, beds, couches and other furniture should be placed far from window blinds, so kids are kept away from the blinds.

