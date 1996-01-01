Health Tip: Create a Winter Emergency Kit For Your Car

(HealthDay News) -- If you live in a cold climate, you should keep a complete emergency kit in your car.
The National Weather Service suggests including:
- A mobile phone, charger and batteries.
- Blankets.
- A flashlight with extra batteries.
- A first-aid kit.
- A knife.
- High-calorie, non-perishable foods.
- Extra clothing to keep dry.
- A large empty can to use as emergency toilet, tissues and paper towels.
- A small can and waterproof matches to melt snow for drinking water.
- A container of sand or cat litter for traction.
- A shovel.
- A windshield scraper/brush.
- A tool kit.
- Battery booster cables.
- A container of water.
- Candles and matches.
- Compass and road maps.
