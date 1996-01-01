home / create a winter emergency kit for your car article

Health Tip: Create a Winter Emergency Kit For Your Car

(HealthDay News) -- If you live in a cold climate, you should keep a complete emergency kit in your car.

Latest MedicineNet News

The National Weather Service suggests including:

  • A mobile phone, charger and batteries.
  • Blankets.
  • A flashlight with extra batteries.
  • A first-aid kit.
  • A knife.
  • High-calorie, non-perishable foods.
  • Extra clothing to keep dry.
  • A large empty can to use as emergency toilet, tissues and paper towels.
  • A small can and waterproof matches to melt snow for drinking water.
  • A container of sand or cat litter for traction.
  • A shovel.
  • A windshield scraper/brush.
  • A tool kit.
  • Battery booster cables.
  • A container of water.
  • Candles and matches.
  • Compass and road maps.

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to MedicineNet's Skin Care & Conditions Newsletter

By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.

From WebMD Logo

Healthy Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Related Article

Popular Collections

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors