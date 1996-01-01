Health Tip: Identify Menopause

(HealthDay News) -- All women go through menopause, when the menstrual periods stop and the child-bearing years end.
Symptoms may emerge all at once, or may be mild at first and progress over time.
The U.S. Office on Women's Health says symptoms of menopause include:
- No menstrual period for 12 consecutive months.
- Hot flashes.
- Trouble sleeping.
- Mood swings and irritability.
- Vaginal dryness.
- Loss of interest in sex.
