home / women's health center / women's health a-z list / health tip: identify menopause article

Health Tip: Identify Menopause

(HealthDay News) -- All women go through menopause, when the menstrual periods stop and the child-bearing years end.

Latest Womens Health News

Symptoms may emerge all at once, or may be mild at first and progress over time.

The U.S. Office on Women's Health says symptoms of menopause include:

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to MedicineNet's Women's Health Newsletter

By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.

From WebMD Logo

Women's Health Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Related Article

Popular Collections

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors