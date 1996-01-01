Trump Administration Relaxing Fines Against Nursing Homes

After requests from the U.S. nursing home industry, the Trump administration is easing back on the fines it levies against facilities that harm residents or put them in danger, The New York Times reported.

According to the Times, the move comes after a request from the American Health Care Association, an industry group. It had complained that under Obama administration rules, federal inspectors were more focused on finding evidence of wrongdoing than on helping nursing homes perform better.

"It is critical that we have relief," Mark Parkinson, the group's president, wrote in a letter to President Donald Trump in December 2016, the Times said.

Fines, largely from Medicare, have been levied for at least one serious violation against 6,500 nursing homes since 2013 -- that's about four out of every 10 facilities, the Times said. Fines were for infractions such as neglect, mistreatment, bedsores and failing to shield residents from accidents.

But the new Trump administration rules discourage many such fines, even when incidents have resulted in patient death. For example, in October, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) told its operatives to not levy fines for a "one-time mistake" at a nursing home, even if the mistake had resulted in serious harm.

Repeat offenders will still be fined, however.

"Rather than spending quality time with their patients, the providers are spending time complying with regulations that get in the way of caring for their patients and doesn't increase the quality of care they provide," Dr. Kate Goodrich said in a statement. She directs clinical standards and quality at the CMS.

But advocates for nursing-home residents say the new guidelines leave residents vulnerable.

Toby Edelman, a senior attorney at the Center for Medicare Advocacy, told the Times, "They've pretty much emasculated enforcement, which was already weak."



