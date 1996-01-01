Health Tip: Sit and Stand Up Straight

(HealthDay News) -- Your posture has a direct effect on your long-term health, the U.S. National Library of Medicine says.
Good posture means your spine is correctly positioned at three natural curves: your neck, middle back and lower back.
The agency says poor posture can lead to:
- Undue wear on the spine, making it more fragile and prone to injury.
- Neck, shoulder andback pain.
- Decreased joint flexibility and mobility.
- Imbalance and increased risk offalling.
- Problems with digestion.
- Difficulty breathing.
