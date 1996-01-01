Health Tip: Sit and Stand Up Straight

(HealthDay News) -- Your posture has a direct effect on your long-term health, the U.S. National Library of Medicine says.

Good posture means your spine is correctly positioned at three natural curves: your neck, middle back and lower back.

The agency says poor posture can lead to:

Undue wear on the spine, making it more fragile and prone to injury.

Neck, shoulder andback pain.

Decreased joint flexibility and mobility.

Imbalance and increased risk offalling.

Problems with digestion.

Difficulty breathing.



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.