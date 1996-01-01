home / chronic pain center / chronic pain a-z list / health tip: sit and stand up straight article

Health Tip: Sit and Stand Up Straight

(HealthDay News) -- Your posture has a direct effect on your long-term health, the U.S. National Library of Medicine says.

Good posture means your spine is correctly positioned at three natural curves: your neck, middle back and lower back.

The agency says poor posture can lead to:

  • Undue wear on the spine, making it more fragile and prone to injury.
  • Neck, shoulder andback pain.
  • Decreased joint flexibility and mobility.
  • Imbalance and increased risk offalling.
  • Problems with digestion.
  • Difficulty breathing.

