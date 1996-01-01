Health Tip: Play Safer With Laser Toys

(HealthDay News) -- Boys and girls of all ages have a fascination with laser toys. But it's important to use these devices safely to avoid injury.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the concentrated light from lasers can cause serious eye injuries, even blindness.

The agency suggests how to use these toys safely:

Never aim a laser directly at anyone, including an animal.

Do not aim a laser at any vehicle, aircraft or shiny surface.

Look for an FDA-recommended IEC Class I label on a children's toy laser. This label certifies the product is of lower risk for eye injuries.

Do not allow children to use laser pointers, which are not toys.

toys. Do not use any laser that emits more than 5mW power, or that does not have the device's power specs on the label.

Immediately seek medical attention if you suspect an eye injury.



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.