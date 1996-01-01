Health Tip: Alzheimer's and the Holidays

(HealthDay News) -- The holiday season can be stressful, especially for people with dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

The U.S. National Institute on Aging offers holiday suggestions for Alzheimer's caregivers:

Show a photo of a holiday guest to the person a week before the guest's arrival. Each day, explain who the visitor is while showing the photo.

Before the visitor arrives, set up a phone call between your loved one and the visitor.

Stick to daily routines as much as possible.

Give the person with Alzheimer's plenty of time to rest.



