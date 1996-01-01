Health Tip: Winterize Your Home

(HealthDay News) -- When the weather gets colder and the winds gustier, it's time to winterize your home.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests:

Install weather stripping, insulation and storm windows.

Insulate water lines that run along exterior walls.

Clean out gutters and repair roof leaks.

Have heating systems inspected by a professional.

Inspect and clean fireplaces and chimneys.



