Health Tip: Winterize Your Home

(HealthDay News) -- When the weather gets colder and the winds gustier, it's time to winterize your home.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests:

  • Install weather stripping, insulation and storm windows.
  • Insulate water lines that run along exterior walls.
  • Clean out gutters and repair roof leaks.
  • Have heating systems inspected by a professional.
  • Inspect and clean fireplaces and chimneys.

