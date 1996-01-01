Health Tip: Things to Know About This Year's Flu Shot

(HealthDay News) -- The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that all kids get the annual flu shot.

Each year, up to 20 percent of the U.S. population gets the flu and more than 200,000 people are hospitalized, the academy says.

Here's the group's list of things to know about the flu shot:

The flu vaccine is recommended for all children.

The shot should be given during autumn.

This year's vaccine should be obtained only in the form of a shot. The inhaled mist is not recommended this year.

You cannot get the flu from the flu shot.

You may still get the flu if you were vaccinated, but it will be milder than if you hadn't been given the shot.

There are more than 165 million doses of the flu vaccine available this year.

The flu vaccine does not cause autism.

You can get the flu vaccine at the same time as other vaccines.



