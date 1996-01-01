Health Tip: Fry Your Turkey Safely

(HealthDay News) -- Fried turkey has become a trendy dish for the holidays.
Here are some safe-preparation suggestions, courtesy of the U.S. National Safety Council:
- Set up the fryer more than 10 feet from the house.
- Keep children away from the fryer.
- Locate a flat area to ensure that the oil is even and steady.
- Use a thawed and bare turkey.
- Use caution when handling the fryer lid. The handle may become very hot and burn you.
- Always have a fire extinguisher ready.
