home / health & living center / prevention & wellness a-z list / health tip: fry your turkey safely article

Health Tip: Fry Your Turkey Safely

(HealthDay News) -- Fried turkey has become a trendy dish for the holidays.

Here are some safe-preparation suggestions, courtesy of the U.S. National Safety Council:

  • Set up the fryer more than 10 feet from the house.
  • Keep children away from the fryer.
  • Locate a flat area to ensure that the oil is even and steady.
  • Use a thawed and bare turkey.
  • Use caution when handling the fryer lid. The handle may become very hot and burn you.
  • Always have a fire extinguisher ready.

Latest Prevention & Wellness News

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to MedicineNet's Weight Loss/Healthy Living Newsletter

By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.

From WebMD Logo

Nutrition and Healthy Eating Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Related Article

Popular Collections

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors