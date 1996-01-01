Health Tip: Eat Less Salt

(HealthDay News) -- Eating less salt could help you avoid heart disease or stroke.
The U.S. Office on Women's Health suggests how to cut the amount of salt in your diet:
- Eat fewer processed foods.
- Check the sodium content on the product's nutrition facts label. Avoid foods with lots of salt.
- Season your food with herbs and spices, instead of salt.
- Get used to eating less salty foods.
