home / health & living center / nutrition, food & recipes a-z list / health tip: eat less salt article

Health Tip: Eat Less Salt

(HealthDay News) -- Eating less salt could help you avoid heart disease or stroke.

Latest Nutrition, Food & Recipes News

The U.S. Office on Women's Health suggests how to cut the amount of salt in your diet:

  • Eat fewer processed foods.
  • Check the sodium content on the product's nutrition facts label. Avoid foods with lots of salt.
  • Season your food with herbs and spices, instead of salt.
  • Get used to eating less salty foods.

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to MedicineNet's Weight Loss/Healthy Living Newsletter

By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.

From WebMD Logo

Nutrition and Healthy Eating Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Related Article

Popular Collections

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors