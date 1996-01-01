home / health & living center / exercise & fitness a-z list / health tip: build your strength article

Health Tip: Build Your Strength

(HealthDay News) -- As you age, it's important to keep up your strength.

To build your muscles, you'll need to lift or push weight, the National Institute on Aging says.

Here's the agency's advice for starting a strength-training program:

  • Talk with your doctor if you are unsure about starting a specific exercise.
  • Don't hold your breath during strength exercises. Doing so can affect your blood pressure.
  • Breathe in slowly through your nose and breathe out slowly through your mouth.
  • Breathe out as you lift or push, and breathe in as you relax.
  • To prevent injury, don't jerk or thrust weights. Use smooth, steady movements.
  • Expect some muscle soreness lasting a few days and slight fatigue. But these symptoms should go away. If they persist, see your doctor.

