home / health & living center / nutrition, food & recipes a-z list / health tip: avoid eating raw dough article

Health Tip: Avoid Eating Raw Dough

(HealthDay News) -- No matter how tempting it is to sneak a taste of raw cookie dough, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you shouldn't. Raw dough can harbor dangerous bacteria.

Latest Nutrition, Food & Recipes News

The CDC suggests:

  • Never eat raw dough or batter.
  • Don't let children play with or eat raw dough, including dough for crafts.
  • Make sure raw dough is cooked to the proper temperature.
  • Don't eat shakes or ice cream with products that contain raw dough or flour.
  • Keep raw foods, such as flour or eggs,separatefrom ready-to eat-foods.
  • Refrigerateproducts containing raw dough or eggs until they are cooked.
  • After handling flour, eggs, or raw dough, wash your hands with soap and water. And thoroughly clean all bowls, utensils and countertops that were used.

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to MedicineNet's Weight Loss/Healthy Living Newsletter

By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.

From WebMD Logo

Nutrition and Healthy Eating Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Related Article

Popular Collections

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors