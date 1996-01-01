Health Tip: Avoid Eating Raw Dough

(HealthDay News) -- No matter how tempting it is to sneak a taste of raw cookie dough, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you shouldn't. Raw dough can harbor dangerous bacteria.
The CDC suggests:
- Never eat raw dough or batter.
- Don't let children play with or eat raw dough, including dough for crafts.
- Make sure raw dough is cooked to the proper temperature.
- Don't eat shakes or ice cream with products that contain raw dough or flour.
- Keep raw foods, such as flour or eggs,separatefrom ready-to eat-foods.
- Refrigerateproducts containing raw dough or eggs until they are cooked.
- After handling flour, eggs, or raw dough, wash your hands with soap and water. And thoroughly clean all bowls, utensils and countertops that were used.
