Health Tip: Applying Makeup Safely

(HealthDay News) -- Most eye makeup is safe, assuming it's used properly. But there's always a risk of spreading infection, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says.

The agency says you can stay safer by:

Stopping makeup use if it causes any type of irritation, inflammation or signs of infection. If symptoms persist, see a doctor. And throw out any makeup used while you had symptoms of infection.

Washing your hands before applying eye cosmetics.

Making sure that any makeup applicator is clean before you use it.

Not sharing eye makeup.

Not allowing cosmetics to become covered with dust or dirt.

Discarding dried-up or old makeup.

Storing cosmetics at temperatures under 85 degrees F.

Avoiding direct contact with the eye when applying or removing makeup.

Avoiding additives that are not approved for use near the eye, such as "permanent" eyelash tints.



