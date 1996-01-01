Health Tip: Applying Makeup Safely

(HealthDay News) -- Most eye makeup is safe, assuming it's used properly. But there's always a risk of spreading infection, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says.
The agency says you can stay safer by:
- Stopping makeup use if it causes any type of irritation, inflammation or signs of infection. If symptoms persist, see a doctor. And throw out any makeup used while you had symptoms of infection.
- Washing your hands before applying eye cosmetics.
- Making sure that any makeup applicator is clean before you use it.
- Not sharing eye makeup.
- Not allowing cosmetics to become covered with dust or dirt.
- Discarding dried-up or old makeup.
- Storing cosmetics at temperatures under 85 degrees F.
- Avoiding direct contact with the eye when applying or removing makeup.
- Avoiding additives that are not approved for use near the eye, such as "permanent" eyelash tints.
