home / skin center / skin a-z list / health tip: applying makeup safely article

Health Tip: Applying Makeup Safely

(HealthDay News) -- Most eye makeup is safe, assuming it's used properly. But there's always a risk of spreading infection, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says.

Latest Skin News

The agency says you can stay safer by:

  • Stopping makeup use if it causes any type of irritation, inflammation or signs of infection. If symptoms persist, see a doctor. And throw out any makeup used while you had symptoms of infection.
  • Washing your hands before applying eye cosmetics.
  • Making sure that any makeup applicator is clean before you use it.
  • Not sharing eye makeup.
  • Not allowing cosmetics to become covered with dust or dirt.
  • Discarding dried-up or old makeup.
  • Storing cosmetics at temperatures under 85 degrees F.
  • Avoiding direct contact with the eye when applying or removing makeup.
  • Avoiding additives that are not approved for use near the eye, such as "permanent" eyelash tints.

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to MedicineNet's Skin Care & Conditions Newsletter

By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.

From WebMD Logo

Skin and Beauty Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Related Article

Popular Collections

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors