Health Tip: Dental Association Supports Fluoridated Water

(HealthDay News) -- Not every community in the United States adds fluoride to drinking water.

Nonetheless, the American Dental Association supports the practice, saying fluoridated water:

  • Helps prevent tooth decay.
  • Protects all ages against cavities.
  • Is safe and effective.
  • Saves money. The average lifetime cost per person to fluoridate a community's supply of drinkingwater is less than the cost of one filling.
  • Is natural. Fluoride is found naturally in groundwater.

