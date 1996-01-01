home / health & living center / diet & weight management a-z list / health tip: practice mindful eating article

Health Tip: Practice Mindful Eating

(HealthDay News) -- Slowing down and paying more attention to what you eat can make you appreciate food more and eat healthier.

The American Heart Association suggests:

  • Ponder: Ask yourself if you are really hungry before you eat.
  • Appraise: Notice your food and how it smells and looks.
  • Slow: Eat your food slowly.
  • Savor: As you eat, take time to really taste each bite.
  • Stop: Stop eating when you are full.

