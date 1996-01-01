Health Tip: Practice Mindful Eating

(HealthDay News) -- Slowing down and paying more attention to what you eat can make you appreciate food more and eat healthier.
Latest Diet & Weight Management News
The American Heart Association suggests:
- Ponder: Ask yourself if you are really hungry before you eat.
- Appraise: Notice your food and how it smells and looks.
- Slow: Eat your food slowly.
- Savor: As you eat, take time to really taste each bite.
- Stop: Stop eating when you are full.
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to MedicineNet's Weight Loss/Healthy Living Newsletter
By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.