Health Tip: Plan for Better Sleep

(HealthDay News) -- Even getting a good night's sleep requires some thought and preparation.
The National Sleep Foundation offers these suggestions:
- Go to sleep at the same time every night, even on weekends.
- Create a relaxing bedtime ritual.
- Avoid naps.
- Exercise daily.
- Maintain a cool sleeping temperature between 60 degrees and 67 degrees.
- Buy a comfortable mattress and pillows.
- Use bright light in the morning to help manage your circadian rhythm.
- Avoid alcohol and cigarettes.
- Don't eat heavy meals in the evening.
- If you can't sleep, switch rooms and do something relaxing until you feel tired.
- If you still can't sleep, speak with your doctor tofind a sleep professional.
