home / sleep center / sleep a-z list / health tip: plan for better sleep article

Health Tip: Plan for Better Sleep

(HealthDay News) -- Even getting a good night's sleep requires some thought and preparation.

Latest Sleep News

The National Sleep Foundation offers these suggestions:

  • Go to sleep at the same time every night, even on weekends.
  • Create a relaxing bedtime ritual.
  • Avoid naps.
  • Exercise daily.
  • Maintain a cool sleeping temperature between 60 degrees and 67 degrees.
  • Buy a comfortable mattress and pillows.
  • Use bright light in the morning to help manage your circadian rhythm.
  • Avoid alcohol and cigarettes.
  • Don't eat heavy meals in the evening.
  • If you can't sleep, switch rooms and do something relaxing until you feel tired.
  • If you still can't sleep, speak with your doctor tofind a sleep professional.

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to MedicineNet's Depression Newsletter

By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.

From WebMD Logo

Sleep Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Related Article

Popular Collections

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors