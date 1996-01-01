home / mental health center / mental health a-z list / health tip: keep gift-giving stress under wraps article

Health Tip: Keep Gift-Giving Stress Under Wraps

(HealthDay News) -- Finding the perfect holiday gift for everyone on your shopping list is a major source of stress.

To help relieve seasonal gift-giving woes, the American Psychological Association suggests:

  • Keep a "to do" gift list, and check it often.
  • Set realistic expectations for the holidays.
  • Be aware of holiday stress, and adjust your schedule accordingly.
  • Get enough sleep, and eat as healthy as possible.
  • Ask family and friends for help if you need it.

