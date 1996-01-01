Health Tip: Keep Gift-Giving Stress Under Wraps

(HealthDay News) -- Finding the perfect holiday gift for everyone on your shopping list is a major source of stress.

To help relieve seasonal gift-giving woes, the American Psychological Association suggests:

Keep a "to do" gift list, and check it often.

Set realistic expectations for the holidays.

Be aware of holiday stress, and adjust your schedule accordingly.

Get enough sleep, and eat as healthy as possible.

Ask family and friends for help if you need it.



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.