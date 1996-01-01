Health Tip: Keep Gift-Giving Stress Under Wraps

(HealthDay News) -- Finding the perfect holiday gift for everyone on your shopping list is a major source of stress.
To help relieve seasonal gift-giving woes, the American Psychological Association suggests:
- Keep a "to do" gift list, and check it often.
- Set realistic expectations for the holidays.
- Be aware of holiday stress, and adjust your schedule accordingly.
- Get enough sleep, and eat as healthy as possible.
- Ask family and friends for help if you need it.
