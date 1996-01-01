FDA Warns Companies Selling Products as Alternatives to Illegal Drugs

Warning letters have been sent to companies for marketing and selling products as alternatives to illegal drugs, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says.

The products -- a drink called Legal Lean Syrup and a snortable chocolate powder called Coco Loko -- may pose safety concerns.

"As a physician and a parent, I'm deeply troubled by the unlawful marketing of these potentially dangerous products, especially since they are so easily accessible by minors. Encouraging the use of snortable chocolate as an alternative to illegal street drugs is not acceptable -- there are very real consequences to snorting any powder, not to mention the societal dangers of promoting drug abuse," FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said in an agency news release.

"At a time where drug addiction is threatening the fabric of American society, we must take action when we see efforts that may further fuel illicit drug abuse. We'll continue to vigorously target bad actors that sell unapproved products, including products that contain undeclared drug ingredients," Gottlieb said.

The warning letters were sent to Arco Globus Trading LLC, Legal Lean LLC and LegalLeanStore.com. They have 15 working days to respond and outline what corrective measures they will take. Failure to do so could result in regulatory actions such as seizure or injunction, the FDA said.



