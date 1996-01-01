home / oral health center / oral health a-z list / starting a tooth brushing routine early article

Health Tip: Starting a Tooth Brushing Routine Early

Shocking Diseases of the Mouth

(HealthDay News) -- Tooth brushing should begin in infancy to instill lifelong habits and protect teeth throughout adulthood.

Latest Oral Health News

The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests:

  • Start practicing oral hygiene as soon as your baby is born by wiping baby's gums with a soft, clean washcloth.
  • Never give your baby a bottle in the crib.
  • Choose healthy solids when introducing food to avoid tooth decay.
  • Brush a child's teeth until the age of 3. Twice daily, use a smear of fluoride toothpaste the size of a grain of rice.
  • Children age 3 and older may be able to brush teeth themselves with adult supervision. Twice daily, use a pea-sized amount of fluoride toothpaste.

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to MedicineNet's General Health Newsletter

By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.

From WebMD Logo

Oral Health Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Related Article

Popular Collections

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors