Health Tip: Starting a Tooth Brushing Routine Early

(HealthDay News) -- Tooth brushing should begin in infancy to instill lifelong habits and protect teeth throughout adulthood.
The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests:
- Start practicing oral hygiene as soon as your baby is born by wiping baby's gums with a soft, clean washcloth.
- Never give your baby a bottle in the crib.
- Choose healthy solids when introducing food to avoid tooth decay.
- Brush a child's teeth until the age of 3. Twice daily, use a smear of fluoride toothpaste the size of a grain of rice.
- Children age 3 and older may be able to brush teeth themselves with adult supervision. Twice daily, use a pea-sized amount of fluoride toothpaste.
