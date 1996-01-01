Health Tip: Prevent the Spread of Norovirus

(HealthDay News) -- Norovirus is a highly-contagious germ that triggers vomiting and diarrhea. It tends to lurk in confined areas, such as on cruise ships and in college dorms.

Each year in the United States, norovirus causes up to 21 million illnesses, about 70,000 hospitalizations and as many as 800 deaths.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests how to protect yourself from norovirus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water.

Prepare food safely.

Disinfect surfaces that may be contaminated after someone is sick nearby.

Wash laundry thoroughly with hot water, especially if clothing is stained with contaminated fluids or waste.



