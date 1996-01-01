home / lungs health center / lungs a-z list / health tip: 11 harmful effects of smoking article

Health Tip: 11 Harmful Effects of Smoking

(HealthDay News) -- Everyone knows that smoking is dangerous, increasing the risk of heart disease, cancer, lung disease and stroke.

According to the U.S. National Institutes of Health, it may cause many other health problems among women:

  1. Decreased bone density in post-menopausal women.
  2. Rheumatoid arthritis.
  3. Cataracts.
  4. Gum disease.
  5. Ulcers.
  6. Complications after surgery.
  7. Depression.
  8. Menstrual problems, including an irregular cycle and painful periods.
  9. Early menopause.
  10. Difficulty getting pregnant.
  11. Breathing problems.

Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

