Health Tip: Staying Safe in a Parking Lot

(HealthDay News) -- More than 50,000 vehicle accidents occur in parking lots and garages each year, leading to about 500 deaths and more than 60,000 injuries, the National Safety Council says.

It pays to be especially careful during the holidays, when drivers are increasingly distracted by the hustle and bustle of the season.

The council offers these safety suggestions:

Don't cut across the lot to get to a parking space.

Drive slowly, and use directional signals.

Anticipate the actions of other drivers.

Obey stop signs and no-parking signs.

When backing out, be mindful of other vehicles and pedestrians.

Watch for small children, and for parents with baby strollers.

