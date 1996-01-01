home / depression health center / depression a-z list / health tip: fight seasonal affective disorder article

Health Tip: Fight Seasonal Affective Disorder

(HealthDay News) -- Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), common in the winter months, is a type of depression triggered by decreased exposure to daylight.

Symptoms of SAD include feeling down, irritable, lacking energy, sleeping a lot or having cravings FOR sweet or starchy foods.

The National Sleep Foundation suggests how to help manage SAD:

  • Expose yourself to more daylight. Go for a walk outside during the day, or buy an artificial light source that mimics sunlight.
  • Eat a healthy diet.
  • Stay active throughout the winter months.
  • Seek professional counseling if you cannot manage the feelings of SAD.

