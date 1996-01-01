Health Tip: Fight Seasonal Affective Disorder

(HealthDay News) -- Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), common in the winter months, is a type of depression triggered by decreased exposure to daylight.
Symptoms of SAD include feeling down, irritable, lacking energy, sleeping a lot or having cravings FOR sweet or starchy foods.
The National Sleep Foundation suggests how to help manage SAD:
- Expose yourself to more daylight. Go for a walk outside during the day, or buy an artificial light source that mimics sunlight.
- Eat a healthy diet.
- Stay active throughout the winter months.
- Seek professional counseling if you cannot manage the feelings of SAD.
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
