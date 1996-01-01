Health Tip: Talk to Your Child About Sexting

(HealthDay News) -- "Sexting" refers to sending a text message with pictures that are inappropriate, especially involving nudity.

According to a recent survey by the American Academy of Pediatrics, about 20 percent of teen boys and girls have acknowledged sending such messages.

The AAP suggests how to talk about sexting with your child:

Discuss the issue with your child, even if you haven't heard about an instance of it at school or in the community.

Use examples that are appropriate for your child's age. For older kids, use the term "sexting" and emphasize that it is a form of pornography.

Make sure your child knows that sexting is a crime in many areas.

Monitor the news for articles about sexting that illustrate the potential consequences for both senders and receivers.

Encourage your child's school to educate parents, teachers and students.



