Health Tip: Help Prevent Snoring

(HealthDay News) -- Snoring is not only an annoyance, but also a potential health concern. Chronic snoring may be associated with sleep apnea, which can lead to sleep deprivation and potential heart issues.

The National Sleep Foundation says certain exercises may strengthen muscles surrounding the airways and help prevent snoring:

Push the tip of your tongue against the roof of your mouth and slide the tongue backward. Repeat 20 times.

Suck your tongue upward so that the entire tongue lies against the roof of your mouth. Repeat 20 times.

Force the back of your tongue downward against the floor of your mouth while keeping the tip of your tongue in contact with your bottom front teeth.



