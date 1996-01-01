home / healthy kids health center / healthy kids a-z list / health tip: childproof your home article

Health Tip: Childproof Your Home

(HealthDay News) -- Childproofing a home is important even after your little one reaches toddlerhood.

KidsHealth.org offers these suggestions to make your home safer for kids of all ages:

  • Keep guns locked in a sturdy cabinet.
  • Keepcoin lithium ("button") batteries out of a child's reach. They may be deadly if swallowed.
  • Keep choking hazards,poisonous substances, hot and sharp items out of reach.
  • Have a child use safety glasses if involved in activities such as woodworking, science experiments involving chemicals, racquetball or paintball.
  • Never leave young kids unattended in a bath.

