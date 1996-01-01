Health Tip: Childproof Your Home

(HealthDay News) -- Childproofing a home is important even after your little one reaches toddlerhood.

KidsHealth.org offers these suggestions to make your home safer for kids of all ages:

Keep guns locked in a sturdy cabinet.

Keepcoin lithium ("button") batteries out of a child's reach. They may be deadly if swallowed.

Keep choking hazards,poisonous substances, hot and sharp items out of reach.

Have a child use safety glasses if involved in activities such as woodworking, science experiments involving chemicals, racquetball or paintball.

Never leave young kids unattended in a bath.



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.