Health Tip: Drive Safely During a Snow Storm

(HealthDay News) -- If you don't have to drive while it's snowing, don't.
But if you must be on the road, the National Weather Service suggests:
- Slow down. Roads may be slippery, even if they do not look wet.
- Clean all snow and ice off your car before starting a trip.
- Let someone know where you are going and what route you will take.
- Fully charge your cell phone before leaving home.
- Keep an emergency kitin the car.
- If you skid, ease your foot off the gas and turn your wheel in the direction you want the front of the car to go. If you have an anti-lock braking system, apply steady pressure to the brake. Never pump the brake on an ABS vehicle.
- If you are having trouble seeing, pull over until visibility improves.
Latest Prevention & Wellness News
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to MedicineNet's General Health Newsletter
By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.