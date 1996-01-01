home / health & living health center / prevention & wellness a-z list / health tip: drive safely during a snow storm article

Health Tip: Drive Safely During a Snow Storm

(HealthDay News) -- If you don't have to drive while it's snowing, don't.

But if you must be on the road, the National Weather Service suggests:

  • Slow down. Roads may be slippery, even if they do not look wet.
  • Clean all snow and ice off your car before starting a trip.
  • Let someone know where you are going and what route you will take.
  • Fully charge your cell phone before leaving home.
  • Keep an emergency kitin the car.
  • If you skid, ease your foot off the gas and turn your wheel in the direction you want the front of the car to go. If you have an anti-lock braking system, apply steady pressure to the brake. Never pump the brake on an ABS vehicle.
  • If you are having trouble seeing, pull over until visibility improves.

Latest Prevention & Wellness News

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to MedicineNet's General Health Newsletter

By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.

From WebMD Logo

Healthy Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Related Article

Popular Collections

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors