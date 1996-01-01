Health Tip: Drive Safely During a Snow Storm

(HealthDay News) -- If you don't have to drive while it's snowing, don't.

But if you must be on the road, the National Weather Service suggests:

Slow down. Roads may be slippery, even if they do not look wet.

Clean all snow and ice off your car before starting a trip.

Let someone know where you are going and what route you will take.

Fully charge your cell phone before leaving home.

Keep an emergency kitin the car.

If you skid, ease your foot off the gas and turn your wheel in the direction you want the front of the car to go. If you have an anti-lock braking system, apply steady pressure to the brake. Never pump the brake on an ABS vehicle.

If you are having trouble seeing, pull over until visibility improves.



