Raw Milk From 'Udder Milk' Co. Poses Health Risk: CDC

People in four states who drank raw milk or consumed raw milk products from a company called Udder Milk in the past six months should see their doctor because they might be infected with a rare but potentially serious germ called Brucella abortus RB51 and should take antibiotics, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

The agency said the germ can cause anyone to become sick, but it can cause pregnant women to suffer miscarriage and other pregnancy complications and they should seek immediate medical care if they've consumed raw milk from Udder Milk.

It's believed that Udder Milk delivers milk in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island, according to the CDC.

In late September, a New Jersey woman became ill after drinking raw milk from the company, and she was confirmed to have Brucella RB51 in late October. Udder Milk has not provided information about the farms that supply their milk, so the CDC has not been able to pinpoint the source of the woman's infection.

The CDC, Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration are working with state health and agriculture officials to locate the source of the contaminated raw milk and raw milk products.

This is the second time in three months that the CDC has told people who might have consumed raw milk or raw milk products to see their doctor.



