Health Tip: Seniors at Heightened Risk of Foodborne Illness

(HealthDay News) -- If you're 65 or older, your immune system probably is weaker than when you were younger, and you're at higher risk of contracting foodborne illness.

The foodsafety.gov website cites these specific changes among older people:

The gastrointestinal tract holds on to food longer, affording more time for bacteria to grow.

The liver and kidneys may not be as efficient in ridding the body of harmful bacteria and toxins.

The stomach may not produce enough acid, which helps keep gastrointestinal bacteria in check.

Seniors may be more prone to chronic health conditions that increase their risk of foodborne illness.



