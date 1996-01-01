Health Tip: Seniors at Heightened Risk of Foodborne Illness

(HealthDay News) -- If you're 65 or older, your immune system probably is weaker than when you were younger, and you're at higher risk of contracting foodborne illness.
The foodsafety.gov website cites these specific changes among older people:
- The gastrointestinal tract holds on to food longer, affording more time for bacteria to grow.
- The liver and kidneys may not be as efficient in ridding the body of harmful bacteria and toxins.
- The stomach may not produce enough acid, which helps keep gastrointestinal bacteria in check.
- Seniors may be more prone to chronic health conditions that increase their risk of foodborne illness.
