home / infectious disease health center / infectious disease a-z list / seniors at heightened risk of foodborne illness article

Health Tip: Seniors at Heightened Risk of Foodborne Illness

Bacterial Infections 101 Pictures Slideshow

(HealthDay News) -- If you're 65 or older, your immune system probably is weaker than when you were younger, and you're at higher risk of contracting foodborne illness.

The foodsafety.gov website cites these specific changes among older people:

  • The gastrointestinal tract holds on to food longer, affording more time for bacteria to grow.
  • The liver and kidneys may not be as efficient in ridding the body of harmful bacteria and toxins.
  • The stomach may not produce enough acid, which helps keep gastrointestinal bacteria in check.
  • Seniors may be more prone to chronic health conditions that increase their risk of foodborne illness.

Latest Infectious Disease News

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to MedicineNet's General Health Newsletter

By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.

From WebMD Logo

Infectious Disease Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Related Article

Popular Collections

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors