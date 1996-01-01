Health Tip: How to Clean a Breast Pump

(HealthDay News) -- Women who use a breast pump should make sure the device is well cleaned to prevent contamination.

Breast pumps are regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The agency suggests how to clean the device:

As soon as possible after pumping, wash each piece separately using liquid dishwashing soap and plenty of warm water.

Rinse each piece thoroughly with hot water for 10 to 15 seconds.

Place the pieces on a clean paper towel or in a clean drying rack and allow them to air dry.



