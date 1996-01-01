Health Tip: Travel Safely With a Child

(HealthDay News) -- Long-distance travel is worrisome enough. But add a child to the mix, and stress levels can only rise.

The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests how to make traveling with a child easier:

Adjust your child's sleep schedule a few days before departure to minimize jet lag. Once you arrive, encourage the child to play outside during daylight hours to help the child adjust to the time difference.

Pay careful attention while a child swims. Pools may not be equipped with the same modern drain systems, and beaches may not have lifeguards.

Make sure your child always wears a life jacket on a boat.

Carefully inspect lodging areas for exposed wiring, pest poison, paint chips or inadequate stairway or balcony railings.

Be aware that a crib or play yard provided by a hotel may not meet familiar safety standards.

Pack mosquito protection if you're traveling to a country that hosts a mosquito-borne disease.

Consult a pediatrician to make sure your child is up to date on vaccinations.



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.