Health Tip: Travel Safely With a Child

(HealthDay News) -- Long-distance travel is worrisome enough. But add a child to the mix, and stress levels can only rise.
Latest Healthy Kids News
The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests how to make traveling with a child easier:
- Adjust your child's sleep schedule a few days before departure to minimize jet lag. Once you arrive, encourage the child to play outside during daylight hours to help the child adjust to the time difference.
- Pay careful attention while a child swims. Pools may not be equipped with the same modern drain systems, and beaches may not have lifeguards.
- Make sure your child always wears a life jacket on a boat.
- Carefully inspect lodging areas for exposed wiring, pest poison, paint chips or inadequate stairway or balcony railings.
- Be aware that a crib or play yard provided by a hotel may not meet familiar safety standards.
- Pack mosquito protection if you're traveling to a country that hosts a mosquito-borne disease.
- Consult a pediatrician to make sure your child is up to date on vaccinations.
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to MedicineNet's Children's Health & Parenting Newsletter
By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.