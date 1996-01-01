Health Tip: Identify Risk Factors for Anorexia

HealthDay News) -- Anorexia nervosa is an eating disorder that's triggered by the misperception that a person is overweight. This causes the person to eat less, triggering dangerous weight loss.

People tend to develop anorexia in their teens or young adulthood. It is more common among females.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services identifies warning signs of anorexia:

Being especially worried about your weight and shape.

Having an anxiety disorder as a child.

Having a negative self-image.

Having an eating problem during early childhood.

Trying to be perfect.

Focusing obsessively on adhering to rules.



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.