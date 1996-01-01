Saliva Test Could Diagnose Concussion: Study

-----

It may someday be possible to use a saliva test to diagnose a concussion in young people and predict how long symptoms will last, researchers say.

The Penn State College of Medicine team identified five small molecules called microRNAs in saliva that hold potential for diagnosing concussion in children, teens and young adults, CNN reported.

The study was published Monday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

Some of the funding for the study came from biotech company Quadrant Biosciences, which hopes to make saliva test for concussion available within the next 12 to 24 months, CNN reported.



