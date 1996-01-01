Health Tip: Diabetes Affects Women Differently

(HealthDay News) -- Diabetes affects about the same number of women and men, but it affects them differently.
According to the Office on Women's Health, women with diabetes have:
- A higher risk of developing heart disease, the most common complication of diabetes.
- Lower survival rate and a poorer quality of life after heart attack.
- An increased risk of blindness.
- A higher risk of depression.
