home / diabetes health center / diabetes a-z list / health tip: diabetes affects women differently article

Health Tip: Diabetes Affects Women Differently

Better Blood Sugar Balance

(HealthDay News) -- Diabetes affects about the same number of women and men, but it affects them differently.

Latest Diabetes News

According to the Office on Women's Health, women with diabetes have:

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to MedicineNet's Diabetes Newsletter

By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.

From WebMD Logo

Diabetes Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Related Article

Popular Collections

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors