Health Tip: Diabetes Affects Women Differently

(HealthDay News) -- Diabetes affects about the same number of women and men, but it affects them differently.

According to the Office on Women's Health, women with diabetes have:

A higher risk of developing heart disease, the most common complication of diabetes.

Lower survival rate and a poorer quality of life after heart attack.

An increased risk of blindness.

A higher risk of depression.



