Health Tip: Help Prevent Osteoporosis

(HealthDay News) -- More than 10 million Americans, mostly women, have osteoporosis, the U.S. National Institute on Aging says.

The disease causes softening of the bones, making them more prone to fracture. The risk of osteoporosis rises as a person ages.

The agency suggests how osteoporosis may be delayed or prevented:

Eat foods rich in calcium and vitamin D.

Performregular weight-bearing and strengthening exercises.

If you smoke, quit.

Limit alcohol consumption.



