Health Tip: Safety Advice for the Holidays

THURSDAY, Nov. 2, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- The joyous holidays may end up being a nightmare if a child gets hurt during the festivities.
The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests how to keep little ones safe:
- Clean up immediately after a holiday party. A toddler could choke on leftover food or come in contact with alcohol or tobacco.
- Keep in mind that homes you visit may not be childproof. Identify all danger spots, such as unlocked cabinets, unattended purses, accessible cleaning products, stairways or hot radiators.
- Travel with a list of emergency phone numbers. Include the police and fire department, your pediatrician and the nearest poison help center.
- Make sure your young child rides in an appropriate car safety seat. In cold weather, children in these seats should wear thin layers with a blanket over the top of the harness straps, not a thick coat.
- Adults and older kids should always wear seatbelts.
- Drivers should never be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
