Health Tip: Safety Advice for the Holidays

THURSDAY, Nov. 2, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- The joyous holidays may end up being a nightmare if a child gets hurt during the festivities.

The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests how to keep little ones safe:

Clean up immediately after a holiday party. A toddler could choke on leftover food or come in contact with alcohol or tobacco.

Keep in mind that homes you visit may not be childproof. Identify all danger spots, such as unlocked cabinets, unattended purses, accessible cleaning products, stairways or hot radiators.

Travel with a list of emergency phone numbers. Include the police and fire department, your pediatrician and the nearest poison help center.

Make sure your young child rides in an appropriate car safety seat. In cold weather, children in these seats should wear thin layers with a blanket over the top of the harness straps, not a thick coat.

Adults and older kids should always wear seatbelts.

Drivers should never be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.



