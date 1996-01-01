Health Tip: A Pet May Improve Your Health

(HealthDay News) -- Getting a pet can improve not only your emotional outlook but your physical health as well, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

The CDC says furry companions have been shown to trigger these health improvements:

Decreased blood pressure.

Decreased cholesterol.

Decreased triglycerides.

Reduced feelings of loneliness.

Greater exposure to social activities and interaction.

Increased likelihood of regular exercise.



