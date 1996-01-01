Anaheim Legionnaires' Disease Infection Cases Reach 15

The number of confirmed Legionnaires' disease infections among people who spent time in Anaheim or at Disneyland has reached 15, Orange County health officials said Wednesday.

They were infected with the bacteria that causes the severe lung disease between late August and October. Two of them died, but neither of them visited Disneyland, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The bacteria that causes the disease grows in water and can spread when droplets of contaminated water get into the air and are inhaled by people. Last week, Disneyland shut down two cooling towers that had elevated levels of the bacteria.

Eleven of the 15 infected people had spent time at Disneyland, an Orange County Health Care Agency spokeswoman said.

Health officials have told Disneyland "there is no longer any known risk associated with our facilities," Dr. Pamela Hymel, chief medical officer for Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, said in a statement to the Times.



