Health Tip: Talking With Your Child's Cancer-Care Team

(HealthDay News) -- If your child has cancer and is being treated by a team of specialists, frequent and open communication is essential.
The American Cancer Society suggests how to talk with team members:
- Actively take part in your child's care.
- Communication should be clear, direct and honest.
- Treat team members with respect.
- Provide thorough and accurate information about your child's health history.
- Address any confusion, frustration or disagreement directly with the team members involved.
- Develop positive and strong relationships with team members.
- Maintain reasonable expectations about how much time team members can spend with the patient and your family.
- Keep a running list of questions for team members.
- Ask for explanations of medical or technical terms you don't understand.
- Take notes during important discussions.
- Keep a log of all hospitalizations, tests and treatments.
