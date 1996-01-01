Health Tip: If There's a Wildfire Nearby

(HealthDay News) -- Smoke from a nearby wildfire threatens anyone, but poses even more of a threat to people with asthma, COPD, heart disease or diabetes, the American Lung Association says.
The group suggests what to do if a wildfire burns near you:
- Stay inside, if possible.
- Do not rely on a dust mask to keep your lungs safe. Most dust masks allow fine particles to filter through. More advanced masks include a filter, but it may not be 100 percent effective.
- Protect your children, whose lungs are still developing and are more at risk for long-term damage.
- Keep windows up while driving.
- Put home air conditioning on recirculate to keep outside air from coming in.
- Do not exercise outside.
- Be ready to evacuate if given an order.
