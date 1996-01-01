Senate Tax Bill Includes Repeal of Affordable Care Act's Mandated Coverage

A repeal of the Affordable Care Act's requirement that most people have health insurance is included in a Senate Republican tax bill.

Repealing the so-called individual mandate would pay for tax cuts, according to Senator Tom Cotton, Republican of Arkansas, one of those who pushed for including the repeal in the tax bill, The New York Times reported.

Eliminating the mandate would free up more than $300 billion over a decade that could go toward tax cuts, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Repealing the mandate would reduce the number of people with health coverage, so the government would spend less on subsidized health plans, The Times reported.



