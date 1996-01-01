home / sleep health center / sleep a-z list / health tip: stress can impact sleep article

Health Tip: Stress Can Impact Sleep

(HealthDay News) -- Too much stress may make it difficult to fall asleep or stay that way.

The National Sleep Foundation says your body may be offering clues that there's too much stress in your life. Among them:

  • Your mind continues to race after your head hits the pillow.
  • You have muscle tension and pain.
  • Your heart races.
  • If insomnia is chronic, it may increase your chances of developing stress-related headaches.

The foundation suggests developing a relaxing pre-sleep ritual. Examples include drinking a calming tea, taking a warm bath or practicing breathing exercises or yoga.

