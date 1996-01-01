The Heart Risks of a Desk Job

FRIDAY, Nov. 10, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Your comfortable recliner and state-of-the-art office chair may be increasing your risk for heart disease. A sedentary lifestyle can raise cholesterol and threaten heart health.

If you have a desk job, it's especially important to counter long bouts of sitting with an hourly 5-minute exercise break, even if you stay within your office.

If you work long hours within the confines of a small cubicle, you'll need to be creative to find ways to get your blood flowing.

Here's how.

Shake up daily habits. Leave the perfect parking spot for someone else. Parking farther away from your building will give you a chance to stretch your legs before and after a long day at work.

Instead of sitting in the cafeteria during lunch, head outside to walk, talk and eat with your co-workers. You'll feel refreshed and ready to take on the second half of the day.

Rather than scheduling meetings in a stuffy conference room, take your group outside. The fresh air and camaraderie may even increase your creativity and productivity.

Here are more ways to get moving at a sedentary job:

Walk to talk to a co-worker instead of emailing.

Take a walk outside during coffee breaks.

Stand while talking on the phone.

Set an hourly reminder on your smartphone to walk in place.

Take the stairs instead of the elevator.

These tips don't just apply to the office. Find ways to get more active at home, like doing one or two chores after dinner instead of sinking into the sofa right away.

And when you do watch TV, walk around during the commercials, and your heart will thank you.



